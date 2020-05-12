Ministry warns action against owners of stray animals

Muscat: Bader Al Saeedi, Director of the Legal Department at the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) said that it has initiated legal procedures against owners of stray animals, by referring violators to the public prosecutor, because of the risks they pose to individuals and public and private properties.

It may be noted that there have been reports of run-over accidents due to the presence of stray animals, especially camels, on the streets of the Sultanate.