Ministry to stop accepting requests for offers, discounts

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP) in Oman will stop receiving requests for promotional offers and discounts from commercial establishments, starting today until further notice.

“The suspension is based on the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid19 to ban events and activities such as exhibitions that result in mass gatherings.”

Following months of lockdown, the Ministry started receiving requests from retail establishments for promotions and discounts at their outlets from September 15.