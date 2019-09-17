Main 

Ministry to probe cases of foul smell, air pollution in Qurm

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) said on Tuesday that it is following the issue of air pollution in the Qurm area.

The Ministry said it is following closely to identify the causes of smell reported in the area, which probably could be due to from the gas vapours during the process of transferring crude oil to offshore tankers or due to emissions from some oil installations in the area.

The ministry said the matter requires working with the experts to ensure the safety of the community.

