Ministry signs contract with GSO

IYADH: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry signed with the GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) an operation contract for the Omani Standards Store.

The contract was signed during the visit of Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and his accompanying delegation to Saudi Arabia. The contract was signed by Al Dheeb and Saud bin Nasser al Khusaibi, President of GSO.

During his visit, Al Dheeb met Dr Abdulaziz bin Muhammad al Suwailem, CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property. During the meeting, the major developments regarding intellectual property and areas of cooperation between the two countries for the year 2020 were discussed. The delegation also visited the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to know about the tasks of the authority, as well as to discuss topics of common interest. — ONA

