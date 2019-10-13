Ministry sets new regulations for restaurants in tourism sector

The Minister of Tourism has issued a decision amending certain provisions of the executive regulations of the Tourism Law promulgated by Royal Decree No 33/2002 and the ministerial decision No 39/2016.

Article 3 of the decision No 56/2019 states that restaurants and cafes catering to tourists shall hire a manager for daily management

as per the qualifications determined by the ministry.

The restaurants and cafes can seek for classification from the

Ministry of Tourism by paying a licence fee of RO 200.

TOURISM FEE

Article 49 of the decision states that restaurants and cafes can apply for the ministry for tourism classification if they are situated within a hotel establishment or if they are located on a land meant for tourism purposes or if they are administered through franchise contracts.

This decision will come into force from the day following the publication in the official gazette after 90 days from the date of enforcement of this resolution. The decision also states that hotels, restaurants and cafes under tourism classification shall transfer four per cent of the total fee paid by the customer to the Ministry of Tourism.

The minister shall through decisions define the facilities to be offered by various facilities including hotel establishments and tourist facilities and other related projects.

The tourism fee shall be transferred to the ministry on a quarterly basis during the period not exceeding the end of the following month.