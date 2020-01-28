Head stories 

Ministry rejects some certificates

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The committee responsible for ‘Recognising non-Omani higher education institutions and equivalent academic qualifications’ at the Ministry of Higher Education rejected the equivalence of a set of educational qualifications issued outside the Sultanate. The committee rejected the equivalency of the Bachelor of Science degree issued by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in India in 2005 because the educational institution is not recommended for study and the recognition criteria for Indian institutions accredited to the ministry, and it violates Clause (B) of Article Eight of the list of recognition of non-Omani higher education institutions. DETAILS ON P2

