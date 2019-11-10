Ministry refutes reports of cutting down Ghaf trees

Photo source: Twitter

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) has issued a statement on reports about cutting down the Ghaf tree in the Qurum area in Muscat.

The ministry added, “The tree was not cut and its branches were only in preparation for its transfer to a new site near the Qurum Natural Park. This is not the first time that a Ghaf tree has been moved to a new location that is more conducive for its continued growth, in coordination with the specialists from MECA.”

The ministry called for proper verification of the stories before they are published and urged everyone to take authentic information from official sources.”