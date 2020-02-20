Ministry of Transport signs key road project agreements

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport signed two agreements on two key road development projects in the country.

The first agreement was signed for adding third and fourth lanes to the Rusayl – Bidbid road and the second for a series of internal roads that will connect the Batinah Highway.

The first agreement includes two lanes to the 27-km Rusayl-Bidbid, which will begin from Muscat Highway and continue until the Sharqiyah Expressway.

Engineer Abdullah bin Ali Al Khayari, DG, roads and land transport, said, “To be built at a cost of 86 million, the project will be completed in 30 months and help ease traffic as the rush vehicular movement on average is 3,000 per hour. Following completion, it will be able to handle around 8,030 cars vehicles per hour.”

This road will be designed according to all traffic safety requirements with vehicles able to operate at a speed of 120km / hour.

Also, two new intersections will be added including one in Ghala to keep pace with urban development and population growth in these areas. Whereas, the new Ghala intersection will connect with the Ansab – Jifnain road.

The intersections to be expanded are the ones at Fanja, Bidbid near the Ministry of Defense and the one at Eastern Expressway.

To facilitate the pedestrian crossing, the existing underpasses have been expanded, and four overbridges will be provided to serve the communities on both sides of the road. A service road with a length of about 18 km will be added to the main road.

Khayari added, “The second agreement valued at around RO79 million package 7 of the Batinah Expressway will be completed in 36 months. The project includes roads linking to the existing Al Batinah road. The works also include establishing a road linking the Khazaen economic zone with the Batinah Highway for a length of 14 km.”

Projects including the construction of a single road linking the Al Batinah Highway to the Al-Musanna roundabout for a length of 22.75 km.

Establishing a dual road linking the intersection on the Al Batinah Highway with the Sohar Bridge, with a length of about 9.2km.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the government by Dr Ahmed bin Muhammad bin Salem Al Futaisi, Minister of Transport.