Ministry of Transport: Plans to privatise some existing businesses

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport in Oman is holding a virtual press conference to unveil plans for this year and the next four years until 2023.

The various transport and logistics sectors are ready to drive economic diversification, raise national employment rates, create new job opportunities, and revive and industrial activity.

Due to the emergence of the global pandemic and the collapse of global oil prices, the Ministry of Transport in Oman has to review the priorities of projects and operational plans.

An effective plan will be developed aimed at resuming flights to connect the Sultanate to the world and ensure the recovery of the aviation sector as per the National Aviation Strategy.

The Ministry of Transport will continue to take measures to enable ports in Oman to promote direct import and develop export activities to various countries of the world, aimed at making the country a logistical hub.

The ministry is currently working on 453km of road projects and plans to open some of them this year, including the third part on the Adam – Thumrait road, rest of the Sharqiyah Expressway and Draiz-Yanqul road

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport: Work is underway on Rusayl- Bidbid road as this project has been given the priority of implementation.

The Ministry will intensify its efforts to privatize some of the existing businesses in government companies that are attractive to the private sector.

Airlines will be restructured to be prepared by the time predicted for the recovery of this sector globally.