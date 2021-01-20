Local Main 

Ministry of Transport opens new dual carriageway project

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) on Wednesday opened a 20km stretch of Al-Suwaiq-Al Hoqain dual carriageway project  for traffic.

This came to fully utilize the strategic role of Batinah Expressway by establishing upgraded road links between it and the Al-Batinah dual carriageway, and constructing new interchanges to keep up with the growing traffic between North and South Al-Batinah Governorates. The project features a dual carriageway with two (3.75m wide) lanes in each side, (2.5m wide) external asphalt road shoulders, and (1.5m wide) internal asphalt road shoulders.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9442 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman Council at Arab Parliament Session

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Council at Arab Parliament Session

10-year-old’s love for environment wins accolades

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on 10-year-old’s love for environment wins accolades

Muscat airport passengers rise 16.6 pc

Oman Observer Comments Off on Muscat airport passengers rise 16.6 pc