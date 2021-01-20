Ministry of Transport opens new dual carriageway project

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) on Wednesday opened a 20km stretch of Al-Suwaiq-Al Hoqain dual carriageway project for traffic.

This came to fully utilize the strategic role of Batinah Expressway by establishing upgraded road links between it and the Al-Batinah dual carriageway, and constructing new interchanges to keep up with the growing traffic between North and South Al-Batinah Governorates. The project features a dual carriageway with two (3.75m wide) lanes in each side, (2.5m wide) external asphalt road shoulders, and (1.5m wide) internal asphalt road shoulders.