Ministry of Manpower’s alternative measures for technical colleges

Muscat: In view of the prevailing situations due to Covid-19 and the decisions taken by the Supreme Committee to suspend study at all educational institutions, the Ministry of Manpower has taken a number of alternative measures at technical colleges.

Firstly, they will start final assessments (final examinations) for the second semester, taking into account the importance of ongoing e-learning via educational platforms.

The final assessment will be based on students’ assignments from May 5 till May 24 in all technical colleges.

Short tests to be replaced by short assignments or reports that to be submitted through e-educational platforms used in these colleges.

The ministry also decided to start the annual summer vacation for foundation year students and for specialized program students on June 8, 2020, provided that graduation project reports are delivered through email or via platforms available in technical colleges.

It confirmed that the evaluation process of the foundation programme will be completed after the resumption of studies, in addition to the cancellation of the third semester of the academic year 2019/2020.