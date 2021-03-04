Ministry of Labour unearths ‘fake’ Omanisation racket

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour said that it had detected 180 cases of fake resettlement of the Omani workforce, which enabled the issuance of 660 permits to bring in non-Omani manpower to work in private sector establishments.

“When following up the procedures related to the job rotation of the Omani workforce, it was noted that some of these cases achieved 15 cases of job turnover and the last nine cases within one year and upon verifying these cases it was found that their goal was to obtain some facilities provided to the private sector establishments from the Ministry,” Ministry of Labour added.