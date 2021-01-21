Ministry of Labour to hold press meet next week

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour will hold a press conference on January 27, in coordination with the concerned authorities in the public and private sectors, on its plans for this year.

At the press conference, the ministry’s plans for 2021 will be announced, which include announcing job opportunities, and many initiatives to correct and address labour market conditions.

The conference will address the issue of balance between the number of job seekers and the opportunities for employment. It will also announce a number of decisions related to announcing a number of professions, which will be open for job seekers in the public and private sectors.