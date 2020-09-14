Ministry of Labour discusses ‘subcontract’ of jobs in private sector

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour organized a joint meeting with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) represented by the General Directorate of Private Health Institutions, to discuss plans for replacing expatriates with the national workforce.

The meeting was chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour for Labor, in the presence of the chairman of OCCI and the Director-General of Private Health Institutions.

The undersecretary called on private health institutions to cancel subcontracts of the expatriate workforce, which will contribute to creating job opportunities for Omanis in the future.

He said that the ministry, in cooperation with the competent authorities in the Ministry of Health, is ready to provide training opportunities for the national workforce, which will help them to take up jobs currently occupied by the expatriates.

The ministry is working in coordination with government agencies in various economic procedures to start the procedures for replacing the expatriate workforce with Omani cadres.

The human resources managers of private institutions have expressed their willingness to cooperate with the Ministry of Labour in implementing replacement plans that will contribute to the stability of the job market.

During the meeting, it was agreed to form a joint working committee between the Ministry of Labor, OCCI, and the Directorate General of Private Health Institutions and a number of human resources managers to study the challenges and difficulties facing this sector.