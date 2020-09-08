Ministry of Labour discusses Omanisation of sub-contract jobs

Muscat: The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour on Monday met human resources managers of finance and money exchange companies and banks operating in the Sultanate.

The meeting discussed issues related to sub-employment contracts given to the expatriates and the subsequent failure to ensure job opportunities for Omanis.

The undersecretary said that the ministry in coordination and cooperation with all government agencies across different economic sectors will replace the expatriate workforce with Omanis. The meeting called for the need to train the Omanis workforce and prepare themselves to take over from the expatriates and take advantage of all job opportunities available for employment. Private sector companies should speed up the replacement process.

The company representatives expressed their willingness to implement replacement plans to ensure job opportunities for the Omani workforce.