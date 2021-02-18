Ministry of Labour announces new jobs for nationals

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Labour has announced new job opportunities for nationals at the public and the private sectors mainly in the engineering, technical, legal, administrative, financial and healthcare sectors.

The new job opportunities are in the Capital Market Authority (CMA), Natural Shrimp Aquaculture, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), Dhofar Power Company, Vale Oman Pelletizing Company, Majan Electricity Company, LuLu Hypermarket, Aster Al Raffah Hospital, Bahwan Engineering Company, Zawawi Trading Company, Aujan Marketing Company, Airork Technical Services, Al Afia Healthcare Development and Investment Company, United Gulf Pipe Manufacturing UGPM, Arabian Industries Technical Support, Cactus Premier Drilling Services, Nesto Hypermarket, among others.

The Ministry of Labour has since the beginning of the year announced job opportunities of which 1,059 jobs were in the public sector and 1,683 in the private sector with the aim of providing employment for national job-seekers. In addition, 32,000 jobs will be provided through replacement. The ministry issued a decision Omanizing jobs at private higher education institutions with the aim of replacing expatriate manpower with national job seekers. These include administrative positions, financial jobs, heads of departments, registration, student affairs, student services as well as all other professions related to student advisory, social counseling and professional orientation jobs.

The ministry has recently issued a decision for the nationalization of jobs in the private sector which included: financial and administrative professions in insurance companies and companies operating in insurance brokerage activities, selling, accounting, money exchange, management, and arranging goods in operating stores in malls, account auditing professions in auto agencies, all professions related to the selling of new and used vehicles and selling of spare parts for new vehicles belonging to auto agencies. According to the decision, expats with visas within these professions cannot have their visas renewed after their expiry.