Ministry of Labour announces financial support for private companies

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour on Thursday has announced a scheme for the private sector companies to avail the government financial support.

The initiative comes as part of the Ministry’s aim to implement Omanisation decisions through training. The ministry stated that applications for the private sector firms willing to train national job seekers through training streams provided by the ministry during the period Feb11 to May 5, 2021 will involve the following:

All accounting professions in selling new and used vehicles in car agencies Financial and administrative professions in insurance companies and the others operating in insurance brokerage activities The activity of selling spare parts for new vehicles affiliated with car agencies The professions of accounting in money exchanges, administration and arranging goods in the shops operating in malls Account auditing professions in-car agencies All professions selling new and used vehicles Professions related to the activities and business of optics and the sale of glasses professions of a specialist in occupational and health safety for organizations that employ 50 or more workers

In an online statement, the ministry mentioned the available training streams that will benefit from the government support, which are:

On the job training, training for employment, hybrid training, Khibrat program’s graduates and other training streams based on sector needs.

Meanwhile, the ministry highlighted that the applications must be submitted within the required timeframe, affirming that the support provided is limited and priority will be given to those who have applied first.