Ministry of Information conducts Covid-19 awareness lecture

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Information, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health represented by the Directorate General of Diseases Surveillance and Control, conducted a health awareness lecture on the procedures to be followed to check the spread of coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In his address, Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, said that there is cooperation between the ministries of Information and Health through various media outlets in providing accurate information — without exaggeration or intimidation

and with a lot of clarity — about the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Solin bint Mubarak al Khaliliyah, a doctor at the Directorate General of Diseases Surveillance and Control at the Ministry of Health, made a presentation that included many themes, including an introduction on the virus (COVID-19) , methods of virus transmission, its symptoms, age groups most vulnerable to infection, preventive measures that are recommended to be taken to prevent the spread of infection, and the global and local epidemiological situation, as well as efforts to tackle the virus.

