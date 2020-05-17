Ministry of Housing issues new real estate regulations

Hamad al Hashmi

Muscat: Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing, on Sunday issued two ministerial decisions.

Decision 19/2020 amends some provisions of the values, prices and fees collected by the Ministry of Housing and determines the fees for services provided through the real estate development electronic system.

As per the decision, the fee for obtaining a three-year valid licence required for practicing real estate development activity has been set at RO 750, the fee for initiating a real estate development project will be 0.1 per cent of the total project’s value. Investors seeking to display properties for a period of three months inside the Sultanate will be required to pay RO 500 in fees. These properties include: kiosks, exhibitions, conferences, brokerage offices, marketing companies.

The fees for the promotion of international properties will cost RO 10,000 while advertising and promotion of local properties require payment of RO 200.

The decision will be published in the Official Gazette and takes effect after 30 days from the date of publication.

Decision 20/2020 states that the housing assistance should be determined as follows:

An amount not exceeding RO 20,000 for a family comprising two or three members for the construction or reconstruction of a house provided that the build-up area is at least 140 sq metres.

An amount not exceeding RO 25,000 in housing assistance for the construction or reconstruction of a house for a family of four or more members provided that the build-up area is at least 190 sq metres. The housing assistance for the renovation of a house or additional facility has been capped at RO 20,000.