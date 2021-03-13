Ministry of Heritage and Tourism inks pact for Yenkit Hills project

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and Qurm Stone Development signed an agreement for setting up Yenkit Hills tourism project in Yenkit area in Muscat Governorate at an approximate cost of RO 60 million.

The agreement was signed by Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and Sayyid Dr. Al Khattab bin Ghalib al Said, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qurm Stone Development, in the presence of officials from the ministry and the company.

The project will be constructed on a 500,000 sq metre area in three phases the first of which involves a 5-star resort with 90 rooms and suites complete with all facilities. The second phase involves the construction of 122 upscale residential/tourist units, a panoramic commercial complex to serve the area and the project.

The third phase involves the construction of a 5-star hotel with 150 rooms and suites in addition to 50 5-star hotel apartments complete with facilities.

The project will highlight the tourism potentials of Yenkit area with its scenic views overlooking the Sea of Oman and Al Khairan area in Muscat Governorate.

According to the project’s executive plan, the construction work is scheduled to commence in 2022 while the entire project is expected to be completed in 2026.

Sayyid Dr. Al Khattab bin Ghalib al Said said: “The signing of the agreement stems from our belief in the importance of the tourism sector in countries’ development and enhancing the other economic sectors. Hence, we have decided to focus on the tourism sector which will help in building the renewed renaissance in line with the Oman Future Vision 2040 under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, as one of the main pillars of the future vision focuses on attracting investments to the tourism sector being a major tributary of the national economy and one of the pillars of economic growth. The tourism sector also contributes to the provision of job opportunities for national youth as well as businesses for small and medium enterprises.”