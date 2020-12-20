Local 

Ministry of Health reports 648 new cases, five deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 648 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 127, 667.

MOH reported five Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,488.

The total recovery cases reached 119, 574, which is 93.7 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Fifteen (15 ) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 102, including 42 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

