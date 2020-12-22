Local Main 

Ministry of Health reports 212 new cases, one death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 212 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 128, 143

MOH reported one Covid 19-related death, taking the total death toll to 1,490.

The total recovery cases reached 119, 945, which is 93.6 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Four people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 85, including 40 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

