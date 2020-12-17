Local Main 

Ministry of Health reports 184 new cases, three deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 184 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 127, 019.

MOH reported three  Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,483.

The total recovery cases reached 119,009, which is 93.7 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Twelve (12) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 103, including 43in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

