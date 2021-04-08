CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Ministry of Health reports 12 deaths in 24 hours

Muscat: The Ministry of Health reported 1, 320 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 168,005. Twelve new Covid-related deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,747.

Ninety-six people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 652, including 204 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 149,969, which is 89.2 percent of the total cases reported.

