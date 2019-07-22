Ministry of Finance issues statement on the agency report

Muscat: The Ministry of Finance has responded to the report what was published by the Bloomberg agency regarding the delay in the sultanate’s publishing of financial reports, in addition to the questions raised regarding the sultanate’s level of transparency in providing financial and economic data.

In a statement through the Government Communication, the ministry refutes the report as it does not reflect the reality of the situation in the sultanate.

“The ministry confirms that all public finance data are available through the monthly statistical bulletin published by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), which is officially responsible for publishing all statistical data and indicators as per the regulations in force in the sultanate.”

As for what the agency reported regarding the impact that the absence of the public finance statements had on investors who are considering investing in government bonds and their ability to analyse the financial position of the sultanate, the ministry confirms that the procedures by which bonds are offered are the preceded by the issuance of a comprehensive guide containing financial and economic data for investors which include financial statements.

The Ministry of Finance has invited all media establishments to refer to the statistical publications by the NCSI through its portal.