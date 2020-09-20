Ministry of Education okays guidelines for school reopening

The ministry has been preparing plans to reopen schools in a manner that guarantees the safety of students, teachers, and other staff, in the light of the best regional and international practices.

Muscat: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, issued a decision approving the regulations for operations of schools.

“The decision will help the Ministry of Education to prepare implementation of the Supreme Committee decision to allocate the academic year 2020/2021 for blended education.”

The ministry has been preparing plans to reopen schools in a manner that guarantees the safety of students and members of the teaching and administrative staff, taking advantage of the best regional and international experiences.

The framework for the operation of the sultanate’s schools will include the guide for teachers and students for using the electronic platform, the teaching plan for e-learning, the mechanisms of operating special education schools, and private schools.

The ministry said that the blended education approach will include regular attendance of students in some classes and online education in other classes.

As per the blended education adopted for the academic year 2020/202, attendance of students will be rotated weekly.

As for the days when students are not attending the classes, they are obligated to attend the e-learning to receive education according to their assigned schedules, which are prepared by the school administration according to the approved curriculum.

Also, one of the most important features of developing these documents is developing a continuous improvement evaluation system for the full academic year.

There will be a specific evaluation tool for everyone, while reducing evaluation tools, especially the final evaluation. The exams will be at the end of the school year. “We reduced the number of percentage weights of exams score and increased the percentage in the continuous evaluation, which includes three standardised short tests for all groups.

The health protocol includes clear precautionary measures provided by the Ministry of Education, such as checking the temperature, sterilisers, face masks, and a one and a half physical-distancing in classes.

@vinot_nair