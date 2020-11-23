Main 

Ministry of Education launches new YouTube channel

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Education launched a new educational channel ‘Mawred’ on YouTube on Monday.

This is aimed at supporting the Ministry’s new ‘blended education’ policy for the academic year 2020/2021, and in line with the Vision 2040.

The channel will publish a wide range of educational classes that were conducted by expert teachers from across various governorates of the Sultanate.

“Logging in to the channel is restricted to teachers and students only”, the ministry said.

You May Also Like

Kuwait Emir’s health is stable: Diwan

Oman Observer Comments Off on Kuwait Emir’s health is stable: Diwan

Iraqi Kurds offer to freeze vote result to defuse crisis

Oman Observer Comments Off on Iraqi Kurds offer to freeze vote result to defuse crisis

Indonesia deploys divers, ‘pinger locators’ in hunt for cockpit recorders

Oman Observer Comments Off on Indonesia deploys divers, ‘pinger locators’ in hunt for cockpit recorders