Ministry of Education launches new YouTube channel

Muscat: The Ministry of Education launched a new educational channel ‘Mawred’ on YouTube on Monday.

This is aimed at supporting the Ministry’s new ‘blended education’ policy for the academic year 2020/2021, and in line with the Vision 2040.

The channel will publish a wide range of educational classes that were conducted by expert teachers from across various governorates of the Sultanate.

“Logging in to the channel is restricted to teachers and students only”, the ministry said.