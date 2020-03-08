Ministry of Education issues guidelines for school transportation

Muscat: Dr. Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, has issued a decision 58/2020 to regulate the school transportation system.

The decision is based on Royal Decree 37/2008 that defines the functions of the Ministry of Education and ministerial decree 323/2008 that regulates student transportation system, including operations that are on a contract basis.

Article 3 of the decision states that the minimum distance that requires the provision of school transportation between the home and the school is 2km. In some exceptional cases, with the approval of the ministry, the distance can be less than 2 km.

The decision says that the bus driver should inform the school administration of any violations by students while in the school transportation or while they board or disembark the bus.

The bus drivers should attend training programs related to school transportation organized by the Ministry, and avoid the use of mobile phones while driving.

As per the regulations, drivers must wear a uniform during the transportation of students or while he is in school and amust ensure that students undergo the identification process.

The driver of the school transportation must have a valid driving license and should be not holding any jobs either in the private sector or government. The driver should at least have five years of driving experience from the date of obtaining the license, and his age must not be less than 23 years and no more than 60 years.