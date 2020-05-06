Ministry of education calls for abidance by Supreme Committee decision to end academic year

Muscat: In view of the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee for tacking the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday May 5 on the termination of the academic year 2019-2020 and setting May 7 as the last date of school year in public and private schools, pre-school education, bilingual schools, monolingual schools and international schools with the exception of community schools.

A statement from the Ministry of Education said that it has been noticed that some private schools have addressed parents regarding the continuation of online classes in a violation of the Supreme Committee’s resolution.

Based on that, the Ministry of Education called on all private schools to abide by the decision of the Supreme Committee.

The statement said that private schools may provide remote enrichment programmes provided that they obtain an approval from the ministry confirming that these programmes must be optional and not mandatory.