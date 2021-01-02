Ministry of Commerce officials inspect jewellery showrooms, stores

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) recently started an inspection campaign (verification of trade and goldsmiths scales), which aims to verify if the scales in all commercial stores, showrooms, and all stores that sell precious jewelry meet all the legal requirements for trade as well as comply with the specified technical regulations

Eng. Majid bin Nasser Al-Senawi, Head of the Control and Inspection Department of Precious Metals at the Directorate–General for Standards and Metrology at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said: “Ever since the inspection campaign kicked off, and till now, the number of the inspected commercial and goldsmiths scales exceeded 2,350.

Al-Senawi stressed that the inspection campaign is within the framework of the “Measurement and Calibration Law” issued by Royal Decree No. 17/2013 which stipulates that the Ministry is authorized to monitor all devices subject to legal control, including commercial scales, where a sticker is placed on every verified scale indicating its validity and the next period to check it.

He added “The inspection campaign comes within the campaigns launched by the Directorate General for Standards and Metrology at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Promotion Investment to implement the Measurement and Calibration Law in order to ensure that users of scales and measuring devices subject to legal control comply with the mandatory requirements.

He emphasized that the Ministry’s specialists carried out inspection campaigns on shops and jewelers’ stores to verify that the scales are accurate and have not been tampered with.

He pointed out that the campaign also included verifying the scales used in post offices as well the scales used in weighing bags and goods at Muscat International airport and Salalah Airport too.

The head of the control and inspection of Precious Metals department at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion also pointed out that the application of the Measurement and Calibration Law on measuring instruments subject to legal supervision is in line with the Ministry’s strategy and plans and under its pivotal role to help in the progress of the economic growth.

He stressed that verifying the legal standards contributes to enhancing the consumer confidence in the operating companies and commercial establishments in the Sultanate, while it provides a legal umbrella to protect consumers and merchants and to limit any defect in the weighing and measurement tools used in trade deals.