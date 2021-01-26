Ministry of Commerce launches new online services

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion have launched the first package of electronic services, which allows investors to submit applications for some permits through the Invest Easy self-service portal, or through government services offices Sanad.

The service has been launched in response to the requirements of the business community.

The electronic services that will be launched are the issuance of certificates of conformity certification following products (vehicles, motorcycles, vehicle tyres, motorcycle tyres, low-voltage electrical appliances and equipment, the energy efficiency card for air conditioners, and children’s toys), in addition to a permit to use the Omani Quality mark.