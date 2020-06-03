Ministry of commerce and industry clarifies about fuel shortage in Dhofar

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued a clarification on social media reports about a shortage of fuel in the Governorate of Dhofar.

A statement from the ministry explained that after communicating with OQ it has been informed that the fuel shortages in some petrol stations was due to the effect of the tropical depression which affected the Governorate of Dhofar causing a technical failure at the company’s storage tanks.

The ministry confirmed that, according to the company’s statement, the damage has been repaired in the affected tanks and the work is underway to distribute fuel to the filling station adding that the fuel storage capacity at the company’s warehouses is sufficient to meet the demand of petrol stations in the governorate.