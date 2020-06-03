Local Main 

Ministry of commerce and industry clarifies about fuel shortage in Dhofar

Oman Observer

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued a clarification on social media reports about a shortage of fuel in the Governorate of Dhofar.

A statement from the ministry explained that after communicating with OQ it has been informed that the fuel shortages in some petrol stations was due to the effect of the tropical depression which affected the Governorate of Dhofar causing a technical failure at the company’s storage tanks.

The ministry confirmed that, according to the company’s statement, the damage has been repaired in the affected tanks and the work is underway to distribute fuel to the filling station adding that the fuel storage capacity at the company’s warehouses is sufficient to meet the demand of petrol stations in the governorate.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6623 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sultanate supports dialogue and peace

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate supports dialogue and peace

National Museum Hosts Hermitage Day Activities

Oman Observer Comments Off on National Museum Hosts Hermitage Day Activities

Sultanate takes part in the 33rd African Union Summit in Addis Ababa

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate takes part in the 33rd African Union Summit in Addis Ababa