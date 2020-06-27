Ministry of Arts Affairs, OCEC join hands for holding events

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Arts Affairs has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) for jointly organizing joint events and laying down strategies and plans for the development of the arts sector in the Sultanate.

The MoU was signed by Sayyid Said bin Sultan al Busaidiy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Arts and Mohsin bin Khamis al Balushi, Advisor at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Board of Directors of OCEC.

By signing the MoU, the Ministry of Arts Affairs and OCEC seek to boost relations in artistic fields and enhance cooperation through establishing a strategic partnership with the aim of organizing and managing events and expos as well as boosting direct communications in the artistic fields in the local, regional and international levels.

As per the terms of the MoU, the ministry will undertake the responsibility of bringing events while directing OCEC to host and manage them on commercial basis, addressing the relevant departments inside and outside the Sultanate to facilitate the procedures required for holding events. OCEC will take the responsibility of conducting feasibility studies for hosting the events.

A joint work team will be formulated from the Ministry of Arts Affairs and OCEC to follow up a plan for attracting local, regional and international events. — ONA