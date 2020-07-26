Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries issues guidelines for lockdown period

Muscat: In line with the decisions taken by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the development resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, which involved complete lockdown of all governorates from Saturday July 25 to Saturday August 8, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has announced a set of guidelines that should be followed during the period of the lockdown.

In a statement, the ministry said that fishermen who wish to practise fishing in their wilayats in the evening time should carry the fishing practicing licence besides the fishing boat licence.

Transporters of live aquatic wealth (trucks above 3 tonnes), should carry a licence for the transportation and marketing of fish while travelling during the time when the traffic movement is allowed.

Companies wishing to export via the logistic zones should obtain an in-transit card from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The card can be obtained from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry upon displaying a license for the transportation and marketing of living aquatic wealth.

The trucks owned by big firms and commercial stores should carry the in-transit permit issued by the ministry of commerce and industry.

Trucks will be allowed to unload their fish shipments during the working hours from 6:30 am to 12 noon every day except the official Eid holiday.