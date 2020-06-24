Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries investigate camel mortality in Suhar

Suhar: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has followed the incident of livestock mortality that occurred among a camel herd in the Wilayat of Suhar.

On light of the incident, the ministry formed a team of specialists from the department of animal health, the central animal laboratory and the Directorate-General of Agriculture and Animal Wealth in the governates of North and South Al Batinah. The team made two field visits to inspect the health situation of the camel herd and identify the reasons of death.

The team also followed up the case history and its development as well as the treatment and preventive measures. The specialists performed an autopsy of the dead camels to identify the cause of the death.

The team instructed the camel breeders to approach vet clinics in case that their animals develop any symptoms of diseases and to follow the instructions provided by the veterinaries on the ideal use of medicines and the isolation of sick animals, the importance of buying animal feed from reliable sources while putting feed requirements into consideration depending on the animal species, age and physiological condition and avoiding the use of green feed that is fertilized with urea.