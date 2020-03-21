Ministry issues directives to Haj operators in Oman

Muscat: In line with the directives of authorities concerned on applying precautionary measures to limit the impacts of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, limit the spread of the virus infection and protect the health of citizens and residents, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) urged Haj and Umrah trip operation companies to take their time before signing contracts.

The Ministry’s advisory also comes within the context of a statement by the Saudi Minister of Haj urging Haj and Umrah parties to be more thoughtful upon signing new contracts or getting engaged in financial or legal obligations for offering pilgrimage services to Hajis from the Sultanate.

In its statement, the Ministry noted that pilgrims’ selection of Haj companies of Oman) will not be binding to hajis and will not entail any financial or legal obligations.

Therefore, the companies must not receive any money from pilgrims (Hajis) until the quotas of these companies are declared to be final.

The Ministry called upon those entitled to perform Haj not to pay any money to the Haj/Umrah companies unless otherwise informed to do so via the electronic system. The Ministry said that it will issue another statement about the mechanism of work. ONA