Ministry issues Covid-19 guidelines for shipping agents

Muscat: Pursuant to decisions of the Supreme Committee and the Civil Aviation Authority circular issued on February 22, 2021, that excluded the crews of ships mooring in the territorial waters of the Sultanate from carrying a hotel reservation during their stay in Oman, The Ministry of Transport and Communications, Information and Technology (MTCIIT) issued the following the decision.

The shipping agent submits an application to the Ministry of Health’s department at the port through which the seafarers are to be transported from it, with the names and details of the seafarers attached.

Mention of the period during which the seafarers will stay in the Sultanate before joining the ship to be considered in the shipping agent’s submitted application.

The shipping agent shall provide the seafarers with a copy of the correspondence and the approval of the Port Health Department (Ministry of Health) to show them to the airline crew before boarding the plane in the country of departure as well as upon arrival at

Muscat International Airport.

Ensure that the PCR result is negative for Covidi9-before embarking on the ship and remove the electronic tracking bracelet.