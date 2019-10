MUSCAT: The Ministry of Technology and Communications and Huawei Technical Investment Company organised the Huawei Oman Day to introduce the company’s 5G technologies and artificial intelligence that can be used to implement projects within the Oman Digital Strategy and e-Government.

The event was held under the patronage of Talal bin Sulaiman al Rahbi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Planning, with the participation of a number of specialists and stakeholders in the ICT sector in the Sultanate.

The event, which was held on Thursday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, included a number of working papers that focused on how to develop artificial intelligence through open and collaborative platforms, the potentials for linking 5G technologies and cloud services.

— ONA

