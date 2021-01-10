Ministry finalises national indicators initiative to upgrade efficiency of logistics sector

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has finalised the main framework for a project titled “Tamayyiz”, which is a “national indicators initiative” to upgrade the efficiency of the logistics sector.

Through this initiative, the Ministry seeks to transform the logistics business environment into a globalised business climate and to enable the sector to benefit from business facilitation instruments available through government departments.

The programme aims to upgrade the level of business and economic capabilities of all components of logistics activities in the Sultanate, besides improving the timeframe and customs infrastructure and facilitating the clearing of goods—which will eventually enhance the Sultanate’s status as an international logistics hub and establish a supportive environment for stakeholders in the logistics sector.

A number of departments will participate in the pgoramme, including maritime and air lines and their agents, as well as loading and uploading firms at different cargo facilities. Workshops will be held between parties concerned with a view to introducing the programme and outlining its indicators prior to the actual launch of the initiative. –ONA