Ministry evaluates science projects for NXplorers programme

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Education, represented by the Centre for Measurement and Evaluation (Department of Innovation and Scientific Olympiad), has carried out the final evaluation of student projects for the NXplorers programme. The programme focuses on presenting practical projects in the challenges facing humanity in the fields of “water, food and energy” through the Microsoft Teams platform. From the governorates, 25 male and female students participating with 11 scientific projects have made it to the final evaluation taking place at the Engineering Village Foundation building in Al Hail Al Shamalia in the Wilayat of Seeb.

The idea of the programme is based on a team of specialists training students and teachers to choose scientific topics and problems from the reality of their different environments and regions. They aim to generate ideas to solve them and apply them on the ground using specific scientific methodologies. The final evaluation included the following eleven projects: “Overgrazing”, “Homeland Plant”, “Green Legacy Palm Trees”, “Organic Fertilisers”, “Our Wealth Dates”, “Raising the Productivity of the Nutritional Value of Dates by Classifying Them”, “How We Can Use the Water Discharged from Washing and Drinking Basins in Agriculture”, “The Awaser Team to Grow Bananas”, “How We can Address the Accumulation of Wood Leaves and Waste”, “How Can We Reduce the Problem of Water Pollution in the Marinas and Fishing Boats”, and “The Exploitation of Wastewater in the School”.

The Ministry of Education aims, from the NXplorers project, to develop the skill of problem-solving through approaching them from various angles to reach the best appropriate solutions in scientific ways based on clear and unfamiliar strategies for students. The Ministry also aims to develop the spirit of teamwork and to prepare an informed generation with a degree of responsibility towards the challenges and problems facing Environment. It also seeks to support and refine students ‘innovative and creative talents, and draw students’ attention to global challenges in the field of energy, water and food, as well as consolidate contemporary environmental concepts among students through reading and research.