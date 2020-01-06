Main 

Ministry denies report on presence of plastic in Dahabi flour

Muscat: The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, represented by the Food Safety and Quality Centre, said it has followed what has been circulated on social media about the presence of plastic in Dahabi’s flour (Gold 2).

The Ministry said it conducted laboratory analyzes on flour, and the results showed that the product was fit for human consumption and it was free of plastic.

The ministry said that laboratory tests have proven that flour contains gluten, which is a natural substance that helps the flour to stick together.

Oman Mills Company, the company that produces Dahabi flour, said it values the role of the ةinistry and what it is doing to maintain food security and safety in Oman. “we affirm that legal procedures will be followed against everyone who tries to compromise the reputation and quality of the products of Oman Mills Company.”

 

 

