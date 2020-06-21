Ministry conducts constant checks on farm products for pesticide residues

Muscat: Results of analyses of specimens of vegetables and fruits sold at Al Mawaleh Central Market in April 2020 showed that 185 samples out of 203 tested negative and compatible with standards and specifications set in international and European food safety laws.

The checks showed that 5.4 per cent of the tested items had proportions of pesticide residues beyond safe levels allowed for human consumption, as well as other chemically hazardous products due to high levels of pesticide residues. Accordingly, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries took legal action and rejected entry to the breaching consignments.

The checks indicated that no residues of heavy chemical elements were found in fruit and vegetable samples taken from Central Market.

The Ministry pursues a programme of regular checks of fruits and vegetables, acting in cooperation with other departments concerned, to ensure the safety of farm products that enter Omani markets. –ONA