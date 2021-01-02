Ministry clarifies on delay of tablets delivery for social security students

Khalid al Adawi –

MUSCAT, Jan 2 –

In a statement on Twitter, the Ministry of Education affirmed that in reference to queries received by the ministry from students’ parents regarding the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to provide tablet computers to students of the social security segment, and stemming from transparency principle adopted by the ministry to disclose the procedures taken in this regard, the Ministry of Education would like to explain that soon after the issuance of the Royal directives, on November 3, 2020 the ministry laid down appropriate technical standards for tablets that would be used by the students in coordination with the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) and the Ministry of Social Development in order to identify the targeted students and distribute the tablets to schools to all governorates of the Sultanate.

The Ministry of Education has coordinated with the Tender Board to roll out a tender, requesting a reduction of the legal tendering period from 45 days to two weeks stemming from the ministry’s keenness to accelerate the delivery. The ministry then made an announcement to specialised companies willing to submit their bids according to the specified timeframe. However, due to the short timeframe designated for bid receipt, the bidders requested deadline extension for another two weeks. The ministry responded to the bidders’ request given the difficulty involved in providing 60,000 tablets from the local market.

In its statement, the Ministry of Education said it has divided the supply of tablets among a number of local companies so that the devices would be supplied within a short time, expressing its hope that samples of the devices would be received by the ministry on January 3-4. The successful bidders will then begin delivering the devices gradually in accordance to the specified deadline after obtaining the approval of the Tender Board.

The Ministry of Education has valued the fruitful cooperation and efforts exerted by the relevant authorities to provide the tablets, commending the attention and follow-up by the society in general and the students’ parents in particular.

Related