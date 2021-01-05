Region World 

Ministry authorises use of Moderna’s vaccine

Oman Observer

Israel’s health ministry has authorised a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US drugmaker Moderna Inc, the company and an Israeli official said, marking the vaccine’s third regulatory authorisation and the first outside North America. “Ministry of Health of Israel has secured 6 million doses and first deliveries (are) expected to begin in January,” Moderna said in a statement on Monday.
Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said he had no knowledge of shipments arriving this month. “To my regret, we will likely only see the company’s shipment in two months,” Edelstein told reporters. — Reuters

