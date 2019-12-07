Ministry approves mandatory Omani standard in bread production

Muscat: Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry, has issued a decision 95/2019, approving Omani standard specifications for bread, which has to be followed all establishments involved in bread production.

Ariticle 1 of the decision of the ministry states that the Omani standard for bread excludes those produced for the purpose of export only.

The second article of the decision says that an administrative fine not exceeding RO1,000 will be imposed for violation of the provisions of these standard specifications.

If repeated violations are found, the fine would be multiplied and the establishment, the part of it which produces the bread, will be asked to shut down temporarily.

The Omani standard specifications for bread determines general requirements for all types of bread made of wheat flour or mixed with other types of cereal flour. The standard specifications do not include other types used for special food purposes.

The obligatory standard specifications, according to a ministerial decision no. 95/2019, referred the items which include all food products prepared by mixing and kneading wheat flour, water, food salt, and fermentation material, and one or more of the optional materials mentioned in items (4-11-2) of the standard specifications attached to the decision, and it is left for fermentation, then cut according to the required weight, shaped and left for some time, then baked at an appropriate temperature of 205 – 235 Centigrade in which the heat and humidity both are controlled.

It also talks about the other materials which can be added to the bread, whether intentionally or unintentionally, and any material which is not of the same origin of the product, and which is not one of its components such as dirt, gravel, and sand, and any mineral or glass residue or plastic or animal residue, such as deadly insects and their parts, the waste of rodents, hair, nails, and any other material which can be directly or indirectly enter into the product, whether during the manufacture, packaging, offer for sale, or any other stage the product goes through.

The standard specifications also talk about the general requirements that must be met in the components used in the production of bread. It says that these components must be in accordance with the standards specifications of each of them. Their production, packaging, and circulation must be carried out according to the specifications of food packaging and the specific standards.

It clearly mentions that the bread must also be free from pig products and their derivatives, zinc, and impurities. It should also be free from flour and salt blocks which indicate the lack of good mixing of the dough.

The bread must be completely baked and is free from the burnt parts to retain their distinctive properties in terms of taste and aroma. Similarly, one type of bread must be the same in color, shape, and size.

The additives must be, in the case of being used in the production of bread, according to the Gulf standard specifications. The product should be free of fungi which can be seen with the naked eye. Also, the sample taken should be representative of what is produced. It is also kept away from pollution sources so that it does not lead to its being spoiled.