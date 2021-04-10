Ministry activates online platform for club membership

Muscat, April 10 – Towards easing the process of the membership applications in the Sultanate clubs through online well based platforms, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth (MoCSY) began the initial sessions to introduce the details of the new system to the clubs’ representatives.

The ministry had introduced the initiative of the online platform system for membership in the clubs in November 2019 as part of the sports heads meeting with the Sports Minister at the sports city in Musannah. The ministry recently organised a meeting with the representatives of the clubs under strict medical protocol, to introduce the trial activation of the advanced platform system for membership in the clubs. The meeting took place at the ministry headquarters on Wednesday in presence of Hilal bin Abdullah al Mamari, Director of the Private Associations at the MoCSY.

Al Mamari said the online system is a new governance tool in the sporting clubs to share the data and information and will ease the process of taking the decisions. “The new system will smoothen the membership records in all clubs in the Sultanate and enable the person to obtain and renew the membership in any club within few steps through an easy online system. There are three main windows in the platform including submission applications for new membership, renewal of the membership and the club management,” he said.

Al Mamari explained to the clubs attendees about the detailed process of submitting the application in each window. “For any new membership application, the applicant should upload all the required documents for the membership and complete the payment process. The applicant can follow up the status of the approval by contacting with the clubs’ management. The second window is dedicated for the renewal as all the existing members can renew their membership and pay the renewal fees through payment section. Also, in this window the applicant may get the annual sporting, administration and financial reports of the clubs.”

“Also, he can apply for any positions during the election period. Moreover, the members in the clubs can submit their suggestions, recommendations ahead of any new annual general assembly meeting through this platform,” he added.

The ministry official said the last section of the platform is for the clubs’ management. “In this window, the clubs authorised officials can review all the submitted applications and can approve the completed applications and write the status in case of any pending document. Uploading of all the annual reports and attaching the financial data by the authorised management in the clubs will be in this section and will enable the members to view it easily. Furthermore, the management of the clubs can review the submitted applications by selecting and raise the successful applications to the ministry for the final approval,” he ended.