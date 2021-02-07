Ministers, officials visit Musandam Governorate

Musandam: Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, made a 4-day tour of Musandam Governorate during which they were accompanied by Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Musandam.

The programme included visits to several sites and developmental projects in different areas of Musandam Governorate. The tour comes within the framework efforts made by the ministry of housing and urban planning to communicate with various public and private entities and are aimed at boosting the tourism sector in the governorate.

As part of the visit, the minister of housing and urban planning met with members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, walis, members of the municipal councils, investors and businessmen, shaikhs and dignitaries of the governorate. He also visited the Directorate-General of Housing in Musandam and met with residents of the wilayats of Khasab, Mad’ha, Daba, Bukha, the Neyabat of Lima and Kamzar township.

The visit came up with a number of observations and directives related to the housing, tourism and economic sectors in Musandam and aimed at improving the quality of housing services provided to citizens. The officials listened to opinions and suggestions raised by the residents and investors of Musandam Governorate.

Regarding the social housing scheme which targets to provide appropriate housing for limited-income citizens, directives were given as to issue title deeds distributed earlier to citizens in accordance with a Royal grant issued by late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said. The minister issued directives to the relevant authorities to study the provision of financial allocations to cover applications for the programmes of housing assistance and housing loans in Musandam Governorate.

The ministers also visited a number of tourism and investment sites accompanied by investors and businessmen from the governorate and listened to viewpoints regarding the preparation of the future development plans with a view to exploiting investment opportunities to boost the national economy.

Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning met with a number of citizens from the wialyats of Khasab, Mad’ha, Daba, Bukha, the Neyabat of Lima and Kamzar township to identify the governorate’s needs and the mechanisms for upgrading the services provided in the governorate. An office was opened in the Niyabat of Lima for the provision of housing services and the prevention of sale and buy of residential plots for non-residents of the Wilayat of Mad’ha.

The minister of housing and urban planning issued directives for the re-planning of some industrial estates and addressing the locations of existing crushers as well as allocating sites for workers’ accommodations provided that they should be registered under the name of the public company owned by the wilayat’s citizens.

The visit concluded at Kamzar township where the minister of housing and urban planning inspected the work at the new residential scheme which comprises 112 land plots, 3 commercial plots, a majlis, a public park, a school, a health centre. The minister issued directives for the distribution of land plots at the residential scheme only to the citizens of Kamzar township.

The tour was aimed at achieving socioeconomic and tourist goals through optimal exploitation and management of the unique natural and cultural potentials of Musandam Governorate as well as exploiting its distinguished geographical location to boost economic growth.