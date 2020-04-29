Main 

Bin Alawi receives WHO representative

Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs on Wednesday received Dr kjemal Magtymova, Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to the Sultanate to bid her farewell at the end of her tour of duty.

Bin Alawi expressed his utmost appreciation to Dr Magtymova for the efforts she exerted in enhancing cooperation between the WHO and the Sultanate.

On her turn, Dr Magtymova expressed her thanks for the cooperation she received during her tour of duty in the Sultanate. –ONA

