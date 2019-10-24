Main 

Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs receives Indian military official

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs received in his office at Muaskar Bait
Al Falaj on Thursday Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Singh Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides reviewed the good relations and discussed the existing cooperation in all fields between the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and the Indian Air Force.

The two sides also exchanged viewpoints on several matters of common concern between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Air Vice Marshal Mattar bin Ali al Obaidani, RAFO Commander, the Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest. –ONA

