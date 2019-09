Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Harib al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs and his accompanying delegation left here on Sunday for the United Kingdom (UK) on an official several-day visit.

Sayyid Badr will attend the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI 2019), which will be held in

London.

Sayyid Badr will be accompanied by senior officers at the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF). –ONA